Jan 9 Oshkosh Corp said in a presentation to investors that billionaire investor Carl Icahn has indicated he would like to buy 20 percent of the company, up from the 10 percent stake he already owns.

The company is locked in a proxy battle with Icahn ahead of the Jan. 27 analyst meeting, and the two sides have been filing a series of proxy materials for shareholders in recent weeks. Both sides have been critical of each other.

Icahn has nominated a slate of directors and on Monday he filed a 47-page presentation for shareholders questioning the company management's plans and ability.

Oshkosh's presentation was filed at about the same time, and contained slides defending the company's business strategy and debt-reduction pace.

Icahn's presentation did not mention a desire to purchase more shares, but he did reiterate a demand that Oshkosh management consider selling its JLG aerial lift business and focus on improving truck-making business.

In the past, Icahn has also suggested Oshkosh should explore potential partnership opportunities with Navistar International Corp.

Oshkosh, based in Wisconsin, said the company did discuss Icahn's Navistar comments in a meeting in December and that "he refused to provide us with any" analysis regarding a transaction with Navistar.

Oshkosh said it discussed giving Icahn a potential director seat and the ability to analyze the company's "comprehensive study of strategic alternatives."

The company said Icahn requested a waiver of the Wisconsin business combination statute in late October. Oshkosh said the statute is "designed to protect against takeover tactics not in the interests of all shareholders."

Earlier on Monday, Oshkosh filed a document with the Securities and Exchange Commission saying it expects to report a profit on a key military truck contract three months earlier than expected.

Its shares finished up 3 percent at $23.81 Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting By John Stoll; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)