Paul Singer's hedge fund dissolves stake in Interpublic
Feb 14 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has dissolved its stake in advertising company Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
BOSTON Oct 11 Activist investor Carl Icahn on Thursday offered to buy all outstanding shares of U.S. truckmaker Oshkosh Corp for $32.50, a 21 percent premium to their Wednesday closing price.
Icahn, who is already Oshkosh's largest shareholder with a 9.45 percent stake, said that he plans to nominate a slate of directors for election at the company's next annual meeting and that his offer would be subject to the election of those directors.
Feb 14 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has dissolved its stake in advertising company Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
Feb 14 U.S. rail operator CSX Corp said its board has called for a special meeting of its shareholders to discuss requests made by hedge fund Mantle Ridge LP, which is trying to install Hunter Harrison, outgoing chief executive of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd as the company's chief executive.
Feb 15 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.