Oct 22 Activist investor Carl Icahn named the first of a slate of directors he wants elected to the board of Oshkosh Corp, picking the former chief executive of an Oshkosh unit that Icahn would like to see spun off.

Icahn, who earlier this month said he planned to make an offer for U.S truckmaker Oshkosh that would value the company at $2.98 billion, said William Lasky, former head of Oshkosh's JLG aerial-lift unit, would be among a slate he planned to nominate by the end of this week.

"The company will not succeed without a new management team and a drastically different strategy," said Icahn, who is Oshkosh's largest shareholder with a 9.45 percent stake.

Icahn said his offer, $32.50 per share, would be conditional on Oshkosh holders electing his slate of directors.

Oshkosh bought JLG in 2006 for $3 billion.

Oshkosh, in a statement, reiterated that it will submit its response in no more than 10 days from the Oct. 17 date of Icahn's offer.

"Oshkosh shareholders are advised to take no action at this time pending a review of the unsolicited tender offer by the Oshkosh Board," the company said.

The company is set to report fiscal fourth-quarter results on Friday.

Oshkosh shares rose 0.07 percent to $29.67 on the New York Stock Exchange and are up about 39 percent so far this year.