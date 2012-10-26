(Corrects spelling of CEO's name to 'Szews' in penultimate
paragraphs)
* Board rejects 'highly conditional and opportunistic' offer
* Adopts shareholder rights plan
* Shares gain 0.6 percent
By Nick Zieminski
Oct 26 Oshkosh Corp's board unanimously
rejected billionaire investor Carl Icahn's offer to buy the
specialty truck maker, calling the bid "inadequate," the company
said on Friday.
The board "unanimously concluded that Mr. Icahn`s
unsolicited, inadequate, highly conditional and opportunistic
offer significantly undervalues Oshkosh and is not in the best
interests of all Oshkosh shareholders," Chairman Richard
Donnelly said in a statement.
Oshkosh shares were up 0.6 percent at $29.93 in early
trading.
Oshkosh also said Friday it will adopt a shareholder rights
plan that will takke effect when any acquirer amasses a 10
percent stake, a point that is just above Icahn's holding.
Oshkosh will issue a right to buy one preferred share for
each common share held on Nov. 5, but the rights would not apply
to the acquirer.
Icahn, the company's largest shareholder, offered to buy the
remainder of Oshkosh for $32.50 per share on Oct. 11, saying the
only condition on the offer was that shareholders elect a slate
of directors he would nominate. Icahn cited what he called
decade-long mismanagement in announcing his bid.
This week, the investor named his first board nominee,
picking the former chief executive officer of an Oshkosh unit
that Icahn would like to see spun off.
Icahn's offer carries significant risk, Oshkosh CEO Charlie
Szews said on a conference call Friday. Meanwhile, the company's
results have begun to improve, and housing - a key market for
Oshkosh trucks - is recovering.
"Icahn's offer significantly undervalues shareholders'
investment in Oshkosh," Szews said on Friday. Beyond an initial
statement, Oshkosh executives said they would not take analyst
questions about their response to Icahn's bid.
The maker of tactical vehicles for the military, specialty
trucks for construction, and emergency vehicles, earlier on
Friday reported a higher quarterly profit and affirmed its 2013
and long-term profit forecasts.
(Reporting by Nick Zieminski in New York; Editing by Gerald E.
McCormick, Lisa Von Ahn and Theodore d'Afflisio)