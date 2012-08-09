BRIEF-Northern Empire to acquire Sterling Gold Mine from Imperial Metals
Aug 9 Investor Carl Icahn and his affiliates had talks with Oshkosh Corp on Thursday seeking a spin-off of the company's JLG access equipment business, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Icahn believes the JLG segment's performance has improved enough for it to operate as a stand-alone business, the filing said.
An Oshkosh spokesman was not immediately available. (Reporting By Lynn Adler; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
SHANGHAI, Feb 15 Chinese cable maker Recon Wenyuan Cable Co Ltd is set to snap up a majority stake in a U.S. movie production company for up to $100 million, the company said in a statement on Wednesday, without naming the target.
SHANGHAI, Feb 15 Zhenai.com, one of China's largest matchmaking websites, has found itself an unlikely suitor in drone manufacturer DEA General Aviation that said on Wednesday it wants to buy the popular dating website to expand its business.