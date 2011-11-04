(Corrects to delete reference to two open director positions on Oshkosh board in paragraph two. There are presently no vacancies.)

* Icahn looking for influence at Oshkosh, Navistar

* Oshkosh board nominations due Nov 6

* Navistar board nominations due Nov 15

By John D. Stoll and Soyoung Kim

Nov 4 Carl Icahn's push for influence at two U.S. truck makers returns to the spotlight this weekend as director nominations for one of those companies -- Oshkosh Corp <OSK.N -- are due.

The billionaire investor has owned nearly 10 percent of Oshkosh since mid-year, but his interest in the Wisconsin truck maker attracted an added layer of attention last month when he bought a similarly sized stake in Navistar International Corp (NAV.N). While Icahn appears to have more momentum for gaining a board seat at Navistar, the Oshkosh deadline will be closely watched.

Oshkosh Chief Executive Officer Charles Szews was asked about the upcoming deadline during the company's fiscal fourth quarter earnings call earlier this week, but he repeatedly avoided commenting on the matter.

As of Friday, the combined value of Icahn's Oshkosh and Navistar holdings is about $500 million. His move to buy considerable stakes in both companies sparked speculation that he could attempt to steer the companies into a merger. Icahn has met with management at both companies in recent months.

At Oshkosh, shareholders must submit nominations for directors by Sunday night. Shares of Oshkosh have recently traded in the $20 range, well below the $28 to $30 range in which Icahn bought.

Even as his Oshkosh value slumps, Icahn is widely believed to be more acutely focused on gaining more influence at Navistar, which -- at about $3 billion in market capitalization -- is more than $1 billion bigger than Oshkosh. In a filing last month, Icahn said he was interested in talking to Navistar specifically about seats on the board and on Thursday he reported a slight increase in his Navistar holdings.

Navistar signaled a willingness to cooperate with Icahn. The Illinois company extended the deadline for director nominations by a month -- to Nov. 15 from Oct. 18 -- shortly after Icahn first publicly expressed his interested in a seat.

In order to avoid a conflict of interest, Icahn would likely not make a run at the Oshkosh board if he has reasonable assurance that he can win seats at Navistar.

Navistar Chief Executive Dan Ustian said last month that Icahn "is into (Navistar) to make some money ... We have to deliver to him and all our other investors."

Icahn did not return calls seeking comment on his intentions for board seats at Oshkosh and Navistar.

(Reporting by John D. Stoll in Detroit and Soyoung Kim in New York; Editing by Phil Berlowitz, Bernard Orr)