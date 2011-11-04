(Corrects to delete reference to two open director positions
on Oshkosh board in paragraph two. There are presently no
vacancies.)
* Icahn looking for influence at Oshkosh, Navistar
* Oshkosh board nominations due Nov 6
* Navistar board nominations due Nov 15
By John D. Stoll and Soyoung Kim
Nov 4 Carl Icahn's push for influence at two
U.S. truck makers returns to the spotlight this weekend as
director nominations for one of those companies -- Oshkosh Corp
<OSK.N -- are due.
The billionaire investor has owned nearly 10 percent of
Oshkosh since mid-year, but his interest in the Wisconsin truck
maker attracted an added layer of attention last month when he
bought a similarly sized stake in Navistar International Corp
(NAV.N). While Icahn appears to have more momentum for gaining
a board seat at Navistar, the Oshkosh deadline will be closely
watched.
Oshkosh Chief Executive Officer Charles Szews was asked
about the upcoming deadline during the company's fiscal fourth
quarter earnings call earlier this week, but he repeatedly
avoided commenting on the matter.
As of Friday, the combined value of Icahn's Oshkosh and
Navistar holdings is about $500 million. His move to buy
considerable stakes in both companies sparked speculation that
he could attempt to steer the companies into a merger. Icahn
has met with management at both companies in recent months.
At Oshkosh, shareholders must submit nominations for
directors by Sunday night. Shares of Oshkosh have recently
traded in the $20 range, well below the $28 to $30 range in
which Icahn bought.
Even as his Oshkosh value slumps, Icahn is widely believed
to be more acutely focused on gaining more influence at
Navistar, which -- at about $3 billion in market capitalization
-- is more than $1 billion bigger than Oshkosh. In a filing
last month, Icahn said he was interested in talking to Navistar
specifically about seats on the board and on Thursday he
reported a slight increase in his Navistar holdings.
Navistar signaled a willingness to cooperate with Icahn.
The Illinois company extended the deadline for director
nominations by a month -- to Nov. 15 from Oct. 18 -- shortly
after Icahn first publicly expressed his interested in a seat.
In order to avoid a conflict of interest, Icahn would
likely not make a run at the Oshkosh board if he has reasonable
assurance that he can win seats at Navistar.
Navistar Chief Executive Dan Ustian said last month that
Icahn "is into (Navistar) to make some money ... We have to
deliver to him and all our other investors."
Icahn did not return calls seeking comment on his
intentions for board seats at Oshkosh and Navistar.
(Reporting by John D. Stoll in Detroit and Soyoung Kim in
New York; Editing by Phil Berlowitz, Bernard Orr)