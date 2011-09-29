* UAW, Oshkosh face Friday deadline for 5-year labor pact
* Oshkosh to kill $2,000 bonus if deal not reached on time
* Deal includes 8 pct wage hike, higher healthcare costs
By John D. Stoll
Sept 29 Pressure is mounting on the United Auto
Workers union as Oshkosh Corp (OSK.N) plans to pull a key
financial incentive off the table if thousands of workers in
Wisconsin fail to ratify a new contract by midnight on Friday.
Oshkosh has offered 3,000 UAW workers an 8 percent pay hike
and a $2,000 signing bonus under its new deal. In exchange, the
UAW must agree to a four-fold increase in healthcare premiums.
If the deal fails to win ratification on time, the signing
bonus will no longer be valid due to concerns about 2012.
UAW-represented workers at Oshkosh, a heavy-vehicle maker
and major U.S. defense contractor, are scheduled to vote on the
contract on Friday afternoon.
The UAW is Oshkosh's largest union, representing a
collection of Wisconsin-based workers that equals about a
quarter of the company's employees worldwide.
Bargainers for both sides were still at the table as of
Thursday. Insurance premiums, Oshkosh's stance on temporary
workers and demands related to seniority are issues that have
recently been on the table, according to UAW officials
stationed at Local 578 in Northeast Wisconsin.
This negotiation has taken a relative backseat for the UAW
compared with ongoing talks in Detroit, where labor deals
affecting tens of thousands of domestic auto workers are being
hashed out. [ID:nS1E78R0VD] However, the fragility of Oshkosh's
business outlook presents a fresh challenge to the UAW's
ability to negotiate favorable deals for members in the face of
sustained economic uncertainty.
LOOKING FOR 'FAIR SHAKE'
Oshkosh has prospered over the life of its most recent
five-year UAW deal. In fiscal 2010, the company reported nearly
$10 billion in revenue and a $1.4 billion operating profit, up
216 percent and 337 percent, respectively, from 2006. As it
returns to the bargaining table, its success has been
referenced by workers several times in local newspaper and
television interviews as a reason to expect more from Oshkosh.
"We've got to let them know that we do want a fair shake,"
Don Forster, a member of UAW Local 578, said in a recent
interview with NBC's WGBA-TV. "I know they're making money."
Oskosh's operations in Wisconsin make vehicles sold to the
U.S. military. But recent government spending cuts have clouded
the view for the company's core defense business, which is
operating under the weight of fewer contract prospects and
increased competition.
Oshkosh stock is off more than 50 percent in 2011.
"The biggest weight on the stock is concern about the
defense business," said Paul Bodnar, a senior analyst with
Longbow Research in Cleveland. "Investors are wondering what
will 2012 and 2013 look like."
As the company's UAW workers prepare for the Friday vote --
-- just hours before Oshkosh's 2011 fiscal year ends -- the
near-term outlook has immediate implications.
"We can offer the ($2,000) lump sum payment only if the
contract is ratified before midnight on September 30, before
the expiration of the current contract," the company said in a
recent statement.
"This lump sum payment will not be available starting
October 1, because our fiscal 2012 earnings projections will
not support shifting these costs to next fiscal year."
The bonus, along with the 8 percent wage increase over the
next five years, will more than offset the four-fold increase
in healthcare premiums, from $70 a month for a family now to
$280 per month by 2016, Oshkosh spokesman John Daggett said.
"This is very competitive," Daggett said. "We think it is a
generous proposal." Oshkosh recently published a chart on a
website devoted to negotiations that indicates its wage
proposal is far more generous than recent deals the UAW signed
with an array of companies, including Harley Davidson Inc
(HOG.N) and Navistar Inc (NAV.N).
If Oshkosh fails to win ratification, it has threatened to
hire replacement workers.
"The UAW negotiating committee at Oshkosh Truck continues
to meet with the company and is working toward an agreement
that is fair and equitable for our members," Ron McInroy,
director of the UAW's Region 4, said in an emailed statement.
(Reporting by John D. Stoll, editing by Matthew Lewis)