BRIEF-Gastar Exploration Q4 adj non-gaap loss per share $0.06 excluding items
* Gastar Exploration announces fourth quarter, full-year 2016 results and 2017 guidance
April 9 Truck and military vehicle maker Oshkosh Corp said it will cut about 900 jobs in its defense business due to U.S. budget cuts.
The company said it would reduce its workforce by about 200 salaried positions through July and about 700 hourly positions starting in mid-June.
Daily production volumes are expected to decline by about 30 percent this summer, it said.
Oshkosh had said earlier that it expected domestic military vehicle production to decline significantly this year due to the budget cuts and a wind down in war activities.
* Gastar Exploration announces fourth quarter, full-year 2016 results and 2017 guidance
* Scotiabank announces Stephen Hart's retirement and appoints Daniel Moore as chief risk officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HOUSTON, March 9 Foreign institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds, are studying investments in the U.S. interstate oil and gas pipeline network as a way to obtain recurring returns in a low interest-rate environment.