(Corrects para 5 to say Oshkosh got nearly a quarter, not half,
of its revenue from the U.S. government in third qtr)
By Rohit T. K.
Oct 9 Specialty truckmaker Oshkosh Corp
said it would cut its defense segment workforce by about 250 to
300 hourly positions, as it continues to grapple with lower U.S.
defense spending and reductions in military production.
The company said it would also eliminate about 70 salaried
positions, mostly through layoffs of temporary employees,
retirements and the termination of open positions.
Oshkosh, a supplier of medium and heavy tactical vehicles,
benefited from U.S. military contracts at the height of the U.S.
wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
The Pentagon's chief weapons buyer, Frank Kendall, last
month predicted "very, very painful" negotiations within the
U.S. military as it shapes its fiscal 2016 budget, given the
resumption of mandatory cuts in U.S. defense spending and the
growing number of national security threats around the globe.
Oshkosh got nearly a quarter of its revenue for the third
quarter ended June 30. from the U.S. government.
The Wisconsin-based company has been struggling with excess
capacity and does not have enough orders to compensate for the
fall in defense spending, analysts said.
"These are planned (job) cuts because of lower expected
volume in defense spending and production of military vehicles,"
Longbow Research analyst Eli Lustgarten said.
The company cut about 700 hourly positions and 60 salaried
jobs last year.
BMO Capital Markets analyst Charles Brady said the company
now had fewer contracts to bid for. The U.S. government's next
large contract is likely to be for the Joint Light Tactical
Vehicle (JLTV) in the summer of 2015, he said.
"They (Oshkosh) have been keeping excess capacity in
anticipation of winning a large contract next year and may be
smaller contracts in between. But even if they win all those
contracts, they'll probably still have excess capacity," Brady
added.
Oshkosh reported a 46.5 percent drop in sales of tactical
and military vehicles in the third quarter and cut its full-year
earnings forecast.
Revenue from the company's defense business has fallen for
nearly three years now.
The company's shares closed down 2.4 percent at $42.18 on
the New York Stock Exchange.
Up to Thursday's close, the stock had fallen more than 16
percent this year.
(Additional reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bangalore; Editing
by Simon Jennings)