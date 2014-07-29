July 29 Oshkosh Corp on Tuesday posted a
lower-than-expected quarterly profit and cut its full-year
earnings outlook as a continued slide in sales of defense and
fire and emergency equipment offset a rebound in sales of
construction equipment.
The specialty truckmaker posted a fiscal third-quarter
profit of $105.1 million, or $1.22 a share, down from
$148.4 million, or $1.67 a share, during the comparable quarter
last year.
Sales fell 12.3 percent to $1.93 billion.
The company also cut its full-year target for earnings per
share to a range of $3.40 to $3.55, down from a previous range
of $3.40 and $3.65.
(Reporting by James B. Kelleher in Chicago)