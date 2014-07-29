July 29 Oshkosh Corp on Tuesday posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit and cut its full-year earnings outlook as a continued slide in sales of defense and fire and emergency equipment offset a rebound in sales of construction equipment.

The specialty truckmaker posted a fiscal third-quarter profit of $105.1 million, or $1.22 a share, down from $148.4 million, or $1.67 a share, during the comparable quarter last year.

Sales fell 12.3 percent to $1.93 billion.

The company also cut its full-year target for earnings per share to a range of $3.40 to $3.55, down from a previous range of $3.40 and $3.65. (Reporting by James B. Kelleher in Chicago)