Jan 7 U.S. truck and military vehicle maker Oshkosh Corp said it was terminating its shareholder rights plan immediately, about a month after activist investor Carl Icahn abandoned plans to take control of the company.

The plan, which would have triggered if an investor bought 10 percent of Oshkosh's shares, will expire on Monday. It was initially set to expire on Oct. 25.

Icahn in early December abandoned plans to acquire control of Oshkosh after shareholders tendered fewer shares than he had hoped for.

He has since been cutting his 9.5 percent stake in Oshkosh and now holds 4.66 percent of the company's shares.