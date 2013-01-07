Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 7 U.S. truck and military vehicle maker Oshkosh Corp said it was terminating its shareholder rights plan immediately, about a month after activist investor Carl Icahn abandoned plans to take control of the company.
The plan, which would have triggered if an investor bought 10 percent of Oshkosh's shares, will expire on Monday. It was initially set to expire on Oct. 25.
Icahn in early December abandoned plans to acquire control of Oshkosh after shareholders tendered fewer shares than he had hoped for.
He has since been cutting his 9.5 percent stake in Oshkosh and now holds 4.66 percent of the company's shares.
PARIS, March 3 French carmaker PSA Group reached an agreement with General Motors to buy the U.S. carmaker's loss-making Opel division and won the support of its own board for the deal on Friday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
FRANKFURT, March 3 General Motors' European arm Opel has scheduled a town hall meeting for workers at its headquarters on Monday morning at 9.45 a.m. local time (0845 GMT), a person familiar with the arrangements said.