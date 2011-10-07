* Oshkosh, UAW agree on new temporary worker terms
* Oshkosh workers won't get $2,000 signing bonus
* Oshkosh offering raises to offset health care costs
* Oshkosh shares down 2 pct
(Adds company confirmation, details on deal, quotes )
By John D. Stoll
OSHKOSH, Wis., Oct 7 U.S. defense contractor
Oshkosh Corp (OSK.N) and the United Auto Workers union reached
tentative agreement on a new five-year contract late Thursday
night after resolving issues related to hiring temporary
workers, a local UAW official said.
The pact will be voted on Saturday by about 3,000 workers
in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Last week, UAW workers overwhelmingly
turned down Oshkosh's first contract offer, largely because of
language related to the hiring of temporary workers.
UAW Local 578 President Nick Nitschke said in a phone
interview that the union worked with Oshkosh officials to
revamp the contract. Oshkosh spokesman John Daggett confirmed
the tentative deal but declined to give further details.
Initially, the company wanted the right to unilaterally
hire up to 8 percent of the staff of its UAW-represented plants
as temporary workers.
But the union insisted the company get UAW approval on all
temporary-worker hiring programs over the next five years, and
Oshkosh has agreed to that, according to Nitschke.
The UAW is Oshkosh's biggest union, representing about a
quarter of its employees worldwide. Oshkosh has offered an 8
percent pay increase through 2016 due to rising health care
premiums, and higher co-pays for workers.
If the contract is ratified, the deal represents a
compromise for both sides.
For UAW workers, there may be less money than was in the
company's first contract offer. Oshkosh initially offered
workers a $2,000 signing bonus if the deal was ratified by
Sept. 30. Nitschke said on Friday that the $2,000 bonus was no
longer part of the deal, but he does not expect this to deter
ratification.
"It was never about the money," Tim Jacobson, a 32-year-old
Oshkosh worker, said on Thursday during a union rally outside
the hotel where officials were negotiating. "This is about
having job security for a next generation of workers."
For Oshkosh, the deal could limit the flexibility it has in
relation to fixed costs in coming years as it faces uncertainty
in its core defense business. Company executives have pointed
to fewer government contracts and increased competition as
reason for caution over the near-term.
In a separate interview Thursday, prior to the agreement on
a deal, Nitschke said the UAW preferred that all new hires at
UAW-represented Oshkosh plants be treated as full-fledged
employees with contracts that include benefits and job security
provisions.
"Anywhere where you have a collective bargaining agreement,
that's one of the things they're going to work for, to make
sure that there's no other way to bring capacity in than
through full-time union jobs," said Tig Gilliam, who heads
North American operations for Adecco SA, the world's largest
staffing company. "Companies have to find other ways to manage
flexibility."
Still, many large manufacturers have hammered out
temporary-worker agreements with unions, including the UAW,
that allow the companies considerable flexibility to staff up
operations when shorter-term work is available. Caterpillar Inc
(CAT.N), Ford Motor Co (F.N), and Harley Davidson Inc (HOG.N)
are among companies currently utilizing such a strategy.
The new Oshkosh deal promises to be closely watched by
investors and analysts who have been concerned about the
company's exposure to a defense sector that is under pressure.
Oshkosh shares are off more than 50 percent from their 52-week
high and were down 2 percent to $16.83 in Friday morning
trading.
(Reporting by John D. Stoll in Oshkosh, Wisconsin; additional
reporting by Nick Zieminski in New York; editing by Gerald E.
McCormick and John Wallace)