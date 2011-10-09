* Differences over temp workers, wage increase

* Two sides to continue talking, UAW vows to get deal

By John D. Stoll

OSHKOSH, Wis., Oct 9 Workers at defense contractor Oshkosh Corp (OSK.N) turned down a new five-year contract offer from the company for a second time in little more than a week on Saturday even after union leaders narrowed differences between the two sides in recent days.

More than 60 percent of hourly employees working in northeast Wisconsin plants represented by the United Auto Workers union voted to reject the contract, UAW Local 578 President Nick Nitschke said in an email to Reuters.

The company's desire to work with the UAW on future hiring of temporary workers remains a key sticking point, he said.

UAW-represented workers at Oshkosh, totaling 3,000 more than employees, rejected Oshkosh's first contract offer on Sept. 30 even though that meant losing a $2,000 signing bonus.

Company and union officials spent the past week negotiating a new deal that included reworded language on seniority and temporary workers, and a revised financial package.

Oshkosh is a leading manufacturer of a broad range of military, fire and emergency and commercial vehicles.

The labor talks are being closely watched by investors and analysts who have been concerned about the company's exposure to a defense sector that is under pressure.

Tension over temporary workers isn't the only problem still left to resolve. The company's move to increase its pay-raise offer from 8 percent in the original contract offer to 8.5 percent through 2016 "didn't fly with higher insurance costs," Nitschke said. Oshkosh is proposing to raise health care premiums and insurance co-pays

"It's time to get it done," said Nitschke, who expects to start bargaining again soon. "We are not going to let it go on much longer ... we will have to do what it takes."

Workers are expected to continue working as bargainers continue to negotiate. It's unclear when talks with resume.

Oshkosh officials were not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by John D. Stoll; editing by Anthony Boadle)