Oct 24 OSI Geospatial Inc said its research and development revenue will halve this fiscal year due to U.S. defense budget cuts that have terminated or delayed key projects, sending its shares down 17 percent.

OSI, which provides navigation and control systems for the military, said R&D operations accounted for about 55 percent of its total revenue in 2010.

Defense Secretary Leon Panetta recently said the Pentagon will have to cut outlays on personnel, benefits and equipment as it makes the "difficult choices" required to reduce security spending by $450 billion over the next decade.

"There continues to be uncertainties with the future plans for military research and development spending in the United States," OSI Chief Executive Ken Kirkpatrick said.

"We currently expect 2012 to be another challenging year for our R&D business."

The U.S. army and navy, the U.S. Air Force research laboratory, the U.S. Marine Corps as well as the coast guards use OSI's products and services.

U.S. defense spending could be cut by up to $600 billion more if the so-called congressional "super committee" fails to identify $1.2 trillion in deficit-reduction measures.

Shares of ISI, which has a market value of about C$5 million, were trading down at 8 Canadian cents on Monday morning on the Toronto Venture Exchange. They earlier touched a low of 7.5 Canadian cents. (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)