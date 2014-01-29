TORONTO Jan 29 Osisko Mining said on Wednesday it has sued Goldcorp Inc in an attempt to foil the gold miner's C$2.6 billion ($2.33 billion) hostile bid, alleging that its suitor misused confidential information.

The lawsuit, which is a fairly common defensive measure used by companies facing hostile bids, comes barely two weeks after Vancouver-based Goldcorp launched its unsolicited takeover bid, aimed at gaining control of Osisko's huge Malartic gold mine in Quebec.

Montreal-based Osisko in the lawsuit filed in Quebec alleged that Goldcorp misused confidential information and otherwise acted in a manner not permitted by the confidentiality agreement between the parties

Osisko has already advised its shareholders to reject the bid.