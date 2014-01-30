TORONTO, Jan 30 Goldcorp Inc said that
Canada's antitrust watchdog has indicated it does not intend to
challenge the gold miner's move to acquire its smaller rival
Osisko Mining Corp.
Vancouver-based Goldcorp said on Thursday it has obtained an
advance ruling certificate from the Competition Bureau, removing
one of the hurdles it faces in its C$2.6 billion ($2.3 billion)
hostile bid for Osisko.
Montreal-based Osisko said on Wednesday it has sued Goldcorp
in an attempt to foil the miner's hostile bid, alleging that its
suitor misused confidential information.
Goldcorp, on Thursday, denied the allegations made by Osisko
and said it will take all necessary steps to vigorously defend
its position.