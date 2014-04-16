BRIEF-Trevali announces deal to purchase Glencore's producing Rosh Pinah, Perkoa zinc mines
* Underwriters to buy on bought deal basis, 191.7 million subscription receipts of trevali for C$1.20/subscription receipt
April 16 Goldcorp Inc said on Wednesday it is nominating 11 candidates, including its chief executive, for election to the board of takeover target Osisko Mining Corp at Osisko's May 20 annual meeting.
All but one of the nominees are Goldcorp directors or officers. The other nominee, Clement Pelletier, has been nominated to join Goldcorp's board at its own upcoming annual meeting.
Goldcorp raised its hostile takeover offer for Osisko last week. (Reporting by Allison Martell)
* Underwriters to buy on bought deal basis, 191.7 million subscription receipts of trevali for C$1.20/subscription receipt
NEW YORK, March 13 Elliott Management's private equity division was among the firms that provided financing to Vista Equity Partners for its $3.6 billion purchase of Canada's DH Corp, according to people familiar with the matter.
* Trevali announces agreement to purchase glencore's producing rosh pinah and perkoa zinc mines- creating a premier global zinc producer