April 10 Goldcorp Inc , the world's
second-biggest gold miner by market value, said on Thursday that
it raised its offer to buy Osisko Mining Corp to about
C$3.6 billion ($3.30 billion).
Goldcorp's new offer of to C$7.65 per Osisko share comes two
days after Osisko Chief Executive Sean Roosen told Reuters that
it would be tough for Goldcorp to raise its bid enough to trump
a rival deal involving Yamana Gold Inc.
Osisko, also a Canadian gold miner, has rejected Goldcorp's
bid as too low. Osisko earlier this month unveiled a complex
"white knight" bid by fellow Canadian miner Yamana Gold for 50
percent of its assets, which represented a 22 percent premium
over Goldcorp's bid at that time.
Vancouver-based Goldcorp in January launched a hostile C$2.6
billion cash and stock bid for Osisko to gain control of its
Canadian Malartic gold mine in the province of Quebec.
