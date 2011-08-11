* Q2 loss/shr C$0.06 vs loss/shr C$0.03 year-ago
* Q2 gold production 46,605 ounces
* Q2 rev C$12.4 mln
Aug 11 Osisko Mining Corp reported a
wider quarterly loss as it was hurt mainly by a $10.9 million
write-off on withdrawal from a joint venture program.
The company said it expects it Canadian Malartic Mine, which
began production in May, to produce between 235,000-245,000
ounces of gold during the second semester of 2011, at an
estimated cash cost of between $675-$775 per ounce.
For the second quarter, the Canadian miner posted a loss of
C$23.8 million, or 6 Canadian cents a share, compared with a
year-before loss of C$10.2 million, or 3 Canadian cents per
share.
Following an evaluation of the results from its exploration
program at Duparquet, the company decided to serve notice to
Clifton Star Resources, its partner on the project, that it was
withdrawing from the joint venture. This resulted in a
$10.9-million write-off that caused the company's loss to widen.
Gold production in the quarter was 46,605 ounces. Quarterly
revenue came in at C$12.4 million.
Osisko's shares closed at C$13.39 on Thursday on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.
