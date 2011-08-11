* Q2 loss/shr C$0.06 vs loss/shr C$0.03 year-ago

Aug 11 Osisko Mining Corp reported a wider quarterly loss as it was hurt mainly by a $10.9 million write-off on withdrawal from a joint venture program.

The company said it expects it Canadian Malartic Mine, which began production in May, to produce between 235,000-245,000 ounces of gold during the second semester of 2011, at an estimated cash cost of between $675-$775 per ounce.

For the second quarter, the Canadian miner posted a loss of C$23.8 million, or 6 Canadian cents a share, compared with a year-before loss of C$10.2 million, or 3 Canadian cents per share.

Following an evaluation of the results from its exploration program at Duparquet, the company decided to serve notice to Clifton Star Resources, its partner on the project, that it was withdrawing from the joint venture. This resulted in a $10.9-million write-off that caused the company's loss to widen.

Gold production in the quarter was 46,605 ounces. Quarterly revenue came in at C$12.4 million.

Osisko's shares closed at C$13.39 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Amruta Sabnis in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)