MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 20
DUBAI, March 20 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TORONTO, April 2 Yamana Gold Inc will buy a 50-percent stake in Osisko Mining Corp's mining and exploration assets for C$930 million ($843 million) in a move to block a hostile bid from larger rival Goldcorp Inc, Osisko said in a statement.
Yamana will pay C$441.5 million in cash and the rest in the form of its common shares, and the company will be an equal partner in all of Osisko's mining and exploration assets.
Osisko will continue to operate its flagship Canadian Malartic Mine and all other projects under the guidance of a joint operating committee, and will also maintain its head office in Montreal, the company said on Wednesday.
($1 = 1.1029 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
DUBAI, March 20 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 19 U.S. electronic payments company MoneyGram International Inc has offered to share confidential information with peer Euronet Worldwide Inc , after the latter made a $1 billion acquisition offer, people familiar with the matter said.
NEW YORK, March 20 International Business Machines Corp has launched a service that will allow businesses to build applications on its cloud using blockchain code from the Hyperledger Project, the cross-industry group led by the Linux Foundation.