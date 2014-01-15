TORONTO Jan 15 Osisko Mining Corp said
on Wednesday it has received and was reviewing Goldcorp Inc's
C$2.6 billion takeover proposal, but viewed the 15
percent premium offered as "very low."
The Montreal, Quebec-based miner said it will advise its
shareholders after its board and financial and legal advisers
study the offer.
"Osisko's board of directors remains committed to delivering
superior value for shareholders and all stakeholders, and will
continue to pursue all initiatives to that end," the company
said in its statement.
Goldcorp said it chose to proceed with an unsolicited offer
after a long series of frustrated attempts to engage Osisko in
discussions about a possible deal.
Goldcorp wants to gain control of Osisko's Malartic gold
mine in Quebec. The acquisition of the large, low-grade deposit
would boost its proven and probable reserves by some 10 million
ounces, but also present perils, including susceptibility to
further weakness in the gold price.