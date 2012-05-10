May 10 Osisko Mining Corp said a fire has disrupted operations at its Canadian Malartic mill in western Quebec but its gold mining operations have not been affected, sending its shares to their two-and-half-year low.

There were about 50 employees at the mill but no one was injured when the fire broke out on Wednesday night, the company said in a statement.

Malartic, the company's only operating mine, reached commercial production last year and is expected to produce between 610,000 and 670,000 ounces this year.

It will provide an update on the expected schedule to resume full operations at the mill later in the day, the company said.

Osisko shares fell 11 percent to C$7.43 on Thursday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange.