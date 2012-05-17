May 17 Osisko Mining Corp said a part
of its Canadian Malartic mill in Quebec has resumed operations,
a week after a fire damaged some equipment at the
gold-processing facility.
Osisko said the grinding circuit at the mill was operating
on a reduced basis. Some other damaged equipment are expected to
be back online within a week.
Osisko had estimated that it would take two to three weeks
to get the facility up and running again.
Shares of the company were up 4.6 percent at C$6.98 on
Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)