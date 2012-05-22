May 22 Osisko Mining Corp said its
Canadian Malartic mill returned to full operation after fire
disrupted the gold-processing facility and expects minimal
impact on production during final repairs.
The company said in early May a fire had disrupted
operations at its mill in the province of Quebec and estimated
it would take two to three weeks to get the gold-processing
facility up and running again.
Equipment and building damage from the fire is estimated to
be between $6 million and $8 million, the company said in a
statement.
Osisko said permanent repairs of the damage will continue
over the next three to four months.
Osisko's shares were down 2 percent at C$6.89 on Tuesday on
the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj
Eluvangal)