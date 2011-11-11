MIDEAST STOCKS-Firm oil, global shares may support Gulf bourses
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
Nov 11 Osisko Mining (OSK.TO) reported a quarterly profit on Friday as production ramped up at its Canadian Malartic mine in Quebec and high gold prices boosted revenue.
Net income in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 was C$9.3 million ($9.1 million), or 2 Canadian cents a share, up from a loss of C$10.2 million, or 3 Canadian cents a share, in the year-earlier period.
Sales rose to C$122.8 million as the company sold 72,100 ounces of gold at an average realized price of $1,695 an ounce. Cash costs were $939 per ounce in the quarter.
Montreal-based Osisko started commercial production at the Canadian Malartic mine in May. The company produced 73,814 ounces of gold in the third quarter, with output of 120,419 ounces so far in 2011.
($1=$1.02 Canadian) (Reporting by Julie Gordon; editing by Peter Galloway)
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
Feb 11 Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.