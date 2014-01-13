BRIEF-BASF inorganic specialties divestiture creates new business named Callery
Jan 13 Goldcorp Inc said it offered to buy smaller gold miner Osisko Mining Corp in a C$2.6 billion ($2.4 billion) cash-and-stock deal.
The offer, which works out to C$5.95 per share, represents a 15 percent premium to Osisko's closing share price on Friday.
March 14 U.S. electronics payments company Euronet Worldwide Inc on Tuesday offered to buy money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc for more than $1 billion, trumping a bid by Ant Financial Services Group, the financial services affiliate of China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.