* Q4 adj EPS $0.66 vs est $0.65

* Q4 rev up 11 pct

* Sees 2012 rev $722-$740 mln vs est $713.1 mln

* Shares rise 3 pct pre market (Follows alerts)

Aug 25 Electronic components maker OSI Systems Inc posted a market-beating quarterly profit, helped by strong sales at its healthcare unit, and forecast 2012 revenue above analysts' expectations on strong backlog growth.

The company forecast 2012 earnings of $2.21-$2.32 a share, excluding items, on revenue of $722-$740 million. Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of $2.24, on revenue of $713.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

OSI Systems reported backlog of $304 million as of June 30, up 27 percent from the prior year.

For the fourth quarter, the company earned $12 million, or 61 cents a share, compared with $8 million, or 42 cents a share a year ago. Excluding items, it earned 66 cents a share.

Revenue rose 11 percent to $183.4 million. Healthcare revenue rose 10 percent to $56.6 million.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 65 cents a share, on revenue of $188.1 million.

The company's shares were trading were up 3 percent before the bell on Thursday. They closed at $36.25 Wednesday on Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; ) (bijoy.koyitty@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: bijoy.koyitty.reuters.com@reuters.net))