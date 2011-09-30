KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 Shares in Malaysia's RHB
Capital Berhad and OSK Holdings Berhad
opened higher on Friday after the companies said they had asked
for central bank approval to start merger talks.
The two financial groups said on Thursday that they had
submitted an application to Bank Negara for approval to start
talks to merge RHB's banking business with that of OSK
Investment Bank.
RHB's shares rose as much as 1.8 percent while OSK's jumped
as much as 25.9 percent. RHB was up 1.7 percent at 7.28 ringgit
($2.291) by 0104 GMT while OSK shares were up 20.9 percent at
1.68 ringgit, compared with the broader market's 0.48
percent gain.
($1 = 3.178 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting by Liau Y-Sing; Editing by Matt Driskill)