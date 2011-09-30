KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 Shares in Malaysia's RHB Capital Berhad and OSK Holdings Berhad opened higher on Friday after the companies said they had asked for central bank approval to start merger talks.

The two financial groups said on Thursday that they had submitted an application to Bank Negara for approval to start talks to merge RHB's banking business with that of OSK Investment Bank.

RHB's shares rose as much as 1.8 percent while OSK's jumped as much as 25.9 percent. RHB was up 1.7 percent at 7.28 ringgit ($2.291) by 0104 GMT while OSK shares were up 20.9 percent at 1.68 ringgit, compared with the broader market's 0.48 percent gain.

($1 = 3.178 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Liau Y-Sing; Editing by Matt Driskill)