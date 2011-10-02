KUALA LUMPUR Oct 2 RHB Capital ,
Malaysia's fifth largest lender, is expected to offer between
1.9 to 2.2 times book value for OSK Investment Bank, The Edge
financial weekly said citing an unnamed source.
RHB and OSK Holdings said on Thursday they had
sought the central bank's approval to start talks to merge RHB's
banking business with that of OSK Investment
Bank. .
OSK Investment Bank could fetch 1.72 billion Malaysian
ringgit to 1.99 billion Malaysian ringgit, based on its
estimated book value of about 906.4 million ringgit at end-2010,
the paper said.
RHB Capital was not immediately available for comment
The proposed merger comes as Malaysian authorities are
encouraging lenders to consolidate to create larger banks that
can acquire more regional market share.
(Reporting by Liau Y-Sing; Editing by Sugita Katyal)