KUALA LUMPUR Oct 2 RHB Capital , Malaysia's fifth largest lender, is expected to offer between 1.9 to 2.2 times the book value for OSK Investment Bank, The Edge financial weekly said citing an unnamed source.

RHB and OSK Holdings said on Thursday they had sought the central bank's approval to start talks to merge RHB's banking business with that of OSK Investment Bank. .

OSK Investment Bank could fetch 1.72 billion-1.99 billion ringgit ($541 million-$623 million), based on its estimated book value of about 906.4 million ringgit at end-2010, the paper said.

"It is still too premature for us to comment on valuation at this stage," RHB Capital managing director Kellee Kam said in response to the report.

"We are still awaiting the central bank's approval to commence discussions formally."

The proposed merger comes as Malaysian authorities are encouraging lenders to consolidate to create larger banks that can acquire more regional market share. ($1 = 3.178 Malaysian Ringgit) (Reporting by Liau Y-Sing; Editing by Sugita Katyal)