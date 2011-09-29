KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 Malaysian lender RHB Capital Berhad said on Thursday it has applied to the central bank to start merger talks with OSK Holdings Berhad .

"The company has today submitted an application to Bank Negara Malaysia for approval to commence negotiations with OSK Investment Bank, OSK Holdings and the major shareholders of OSK Holdings in relation to the proposed merger negotiation," RHB said in a regulatory filing on Thursday. (Reporting by Purwa Naveen Raman; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)