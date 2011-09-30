* Deal would cost RHB $660 mln to $880 mln - research firm

* Merged entity will have regional broking, investment banking presence

* Authorities want to see more bank mergers

* OSK's shares jump on merger plan (Recasts, adds comments)

By Liau Y-Sing

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 A planned merger between the banking business of Malaysia's RHB Capital Berhad and OSK Investment Bank could kickstart a new round of banking consolidation in the Southeast Asian country as lenders seek to bulk up their regional presence and grow market share.

RHB and OSK Holdings said on Thursday they had sought the central bank's approval to start talks to merge RHB's banking business with that of OSK Investment Bank. .

Analysts said the combined entity would have a regional broking and investment banking business spanning Singapore to Cambodia, which could attract the interest of rival lenders and pave the way for more banking consolidation.

"This merger will not put off any potential M&As in the future," said Kelvin Ong, a banking analyst with MIDF Research.

OSK's shares jumped as much as 25.8 percent in Friday morning trade, while RHB's shares gained 2.7 percent versus the broader market's rise of 0.8 percent. By 0302 GMT, OSK was up 15 percent at 1.60 ringgit and RHB was down 0.1 percent at 7.15 ringgit.

RHB, Malaysia's fifth-largest lender with a market capitalisation of about $5 billion, was earlier a takeover target of larger rivals Maybank and CIMB , but talks fell through due to pricing considerations.

OSK, a small financial group built up by veteran broker Ong Leong Huat has interests in investment banking, wealth management and stockbroking. Local media reports said Maybank, Malaysia's top lender, had been keen to acquire OSK before it opted to buy Singapore broker Kim Eng instead.

Research firm Hwang DBS said a combination of RHB's banking business and OSK Investment Bank would cost RHB in the range of 2.1 billion-2.8 billion ringgit ($660 million-$880 million) based on OSK's latest book value of 1.57 ringgit per share.

"OSK has been spreading its wings regionally for its broking business, including to Singapore and Indonesia, apart from having a bank in Cambodia," Hwang DBS said in a note on Friday.

"RHB Capital's merger move indicates that it does not want to be left out in the capital market race. We think RHB Capital is taking the opportunity of current market conditions to commence negotiations," Hwang DBS said.

Since 2006, RHB has tripled its net profits and market value to 1.4 billion ringgit and 19.7 billion ringgit, respectively, and led the industry last year in loans growth, increasing its lending base by 20.2 percent.

Earlier this month, RHB Capital put on hold its application to buy Indonesia's Bank Mestika pending a review by the country's central bank to impose a limit on single-party ownership in commercial banks there to not more than 50 percent, according to local media reports.

Other than banking, RHB also has funds and insurance businesses.

LAGGING REGIONAL RIVALS

Malaysian authorities are encouraging bank mergers to create larger institutions with the financial muscle to grab regional market share.

Lenders such as Maybank and CIMB have been making acquisitions across Asia to extend their reach but their market value remains smaller than that of bigger rivals'. Maybank has a market capitalisation of $18.9 billion, compared with Singapore's DBS' $21.7 billion.

But analysts said unlike the first round of consolidation in 1998, the central bank would be driven more by business considerations in encouraging any further mergers.

Maybank banking analyst Desmond Ch'ng said a merger between RHB's banking business and OSK Investment Bank would benefit the respective businesses although the combined entity would not necessarily present an attractive merger proposition to larger rivals.

"If anything, it probably adds to the duplication because Maybank has Kim Eng and CIMB has GK Goh, so it's not like it enhances anything," Ch'ng said.

"It all depends on the value proposition and it's getting harder to find value propositions in the market. There are more overlaps rather than synergies between the large banks," Ch'ng said. ($1 = 3.178 Malaysian Ringgit) ($1 = 1.292 Singapore Dollars) (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)