By Niluksi Koswanage

KUALA LUMPUR Jan 11 Malaysian groups OSK Holdings and RHB Capital have asked for central bank approval to merge RHB's banking group with OSK's investment bank to create the country's largest stockbroker.

The proposed deal comes as local financial authorities have been encouraging lenders to consolidate to create regional champions and grow market share. OSK and RHB have been in talks since receiving the nod from the central bank in October.

A share swap will see OSK, a small financial group built up by veteran broker Ong Leong Huat, inject its investment banking, wealth management and stockbroking assets into RHB, Malaysia's fifth largest lender, said a source.

"The deal is likely to be concluded in the first half of this year," said the source, who has direct knowledge of the deal and could not be identified as the details of the merger were not public. "The value of the deal, which the local media have been talking about, is not far off at all."

The Edge Financial Daily reported in October that OSK Investment Bank could fetch 1.72-1.99 billion ringgits ($548-$634 million), based on its estimated book value of 906 million at end-2010.

Credit Suisse is advising RHB while OSK hired Goldman Sachs to advise on the merger, the source said. Credit Suisse declined to comment and Goldman Sachs was not available for comment.

TIE-UP

Both financial groups were seen as takeover targets before deciding to hold talks in October, as the race to expand regionally intensifies.

RHB, with a market capitalisation of about $5.1 billion, was earlier a takeover target of larger local rivals CIMB Group Holdings and Maybank, but talks fell through last year over the price.

Maybank earlier had been keen to acquire OSK, whose assets are dotted across southeast Asia and Hong Kong, before it opted to buy Singapore broker Kim Eng instead, local media reported.

RHB Capital shares ended flat on Tuesday, while OSK shares climbed 2.2 percent. ($1 = 3.1380 Malaysian ringgits) (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)