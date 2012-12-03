UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
OSLO Dec 3 Oslo Bourse has entered a deal to buy 71 percent of the Norwegian fish and seafood derivatives exchange Fish Pool ASA, Oslo Bourse said on Monday.
The deal with Imarex, Bergen Energi and GC Riebe values Fish Pool at 27.25 million Norwegian crowns ($4.81 million).
As part of the agreement, Oslo Bourse will also extend its offer to purchase shares to the other shareholders in Fish Pool, which offers futures and options settled against the spot price of salmon. ($1 = 5.6635 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting By Victoria Klesty)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources