OSLO, Nov 3 The planned listing of the Oslo Stock Exchange may be delayed to 2012 because of a complex government approval process but the bourse remains intent on floating its shares despite recent market volatility, its chief executive said.

The listing would come as bourses around the world seek alliances and takeovers to gain muscle as the traditional businesses of equity and derivatives trading faces increasing competition, and exchanges lose market shares to alternative trading venues.

"We're not scared of volatility, we're quite used to it, it's part of our business," bourse President and CEO Bente Landsnes told Reuters on the sidelines of a press conference.

She would not speculate on the timeline of the listing as the process was not in the bourse's hands but said on Thursday there would be a "little bit of a delay".

The company earlier said it wanted to put the listing to shareholders before the end of the year.

The listing itself would not make the company an immediate takeover target as it is protected by a 20 percent ownership cap, now the subject of a government review.

Nasdaq OMX has repeatedly shown an interest in adding the Oslo bourse to its Nordic markets but the closely-held Norwegian company has so far refused.

To get any deal done, a potential investor would likely have to strike a deal with DnB NOR , the country's top bank and the bourse's biggest owner with 19.8 percent. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by David Holmes)