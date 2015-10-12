(Adds context and details)

By Josephine Mason

NEW YORK Oct 11 Dwight Anderson's Ospraie Management and private investors have set up a base metals trading house to be run by former Noble Group Ltd traders, the latest new commodities venture to launch as big rivals struggle.

The company, called Concord Resources Ltd, said in a statement on Sunday it will be run by Mark Hansen, who left as Noble's head of global metals trading last week as the Asian commodities merchant scales back its metals business.

Hansen will be joined by three of his former copper and zinc traders who were part of a wave of high-profile exits last week.

Scott Evans in New York will be in charge of the Americas, while David Freeland in London will run Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Jeff Romanek will work in New York, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.

Paul Chen in Hong Kong will be in charge of Asian business.

Anderson will serve as the new company's chairman, the statement said.

Concord is the latest new entrant in the competitive business of trading base metals, as veteran traders spy opportunities to pick up business as established players like Glencore Ltd and Noble focus on cost-cutting amid weak commodities prices.

Conditions are tough with spot activity low amid concerns about waning demand from China, the world's top consumer.

The other lead investor in Concord is private Swiss-based precious metals firm MKS PAMP Group. The statement did not identify the other founding shareholders. A spokesman declined to comment on the size of the investment.

For hedge fund manager Anderson - known for taking big risks in the commodities sector and whose Ospraie hedge fund was one of the most high-profile victims of the 2008 commodities collapse - the investment marks a return of sorts to commodities trading.

In 2008, he led a deal to buy ConAgra's U.S. grains trading division - renamed Gavilon - for about $2.8 billion, including debt, in early 2008. The business was sold to Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp two years ago for $5.7 billion. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Phil Berlowitz)