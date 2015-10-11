NEW YORK Oct 11 Dwight Anderson's Ospraie
Management and private Swiss-based precious metals firm MKS PAMP
Group have set up a base metals trading house to be run by a
team of former Noble Group Ltd traders, a statement
said on Sunday.
The company, called Concord Resources Ltd, will be run by
Mark Hansen, who had been head of global metals trading at
Noble.
David Freeland and Scott Evans, who left the Asian
commodities merchant last week, and Paul Chen will be the senior
traders, said the statement from Concord Resources.
Anderson will serve as the new company's chairman, the
statement said.
