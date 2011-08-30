REGENSBURG Germany Aug 30 Plans to spin off Siemens SIEGn.De unit Osram remain on track, Osram Chief Executive Wolfgang Dehen said.

"Our preparations for the stock market listing remain according to plan," Dehen told reporters on Tuesday.

In April, Siemens said it planned a multi-billion euro initial public offering (IPO) of Osram, the world's second largest lighting maker after Philips .

Munich-based Siemens said it had planned the listing in autumn.

In February some had valued Osram at as much as 8 billion euros and the minimum at that time was 5 billion euros. (Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach; writing by Edward Taylor)