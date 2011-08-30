REGENSBURG Germany Aug 30 Plans to spin off
Siemens SIEGn.De unit Osram remain on track, Osram Chief
Executive Wolfgang Dehen said.
"Our preparations for the stock market listing remain
according to plan," Dehen told reporters on Tuesday.
In April, Siemens said it planned a multi-billion euro
initial public offering (IPO) of Osram, the world's second
largest lighting maker after Philips .
Munich-based Siemens said it had planned the listing in
autumn.
In February some had valued Osram at as much as 8 billion
euros and the minimum at that time was 5 billion euros.
(Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach; writing by Edward Taylor)