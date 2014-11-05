BERLIN Nov 5 German lighting company Osram on Wednesday appointed Olaf Berlien as its new chief executive from January 2015.

The Munich-based company's supervisory board picked the 52-year-old to also take over as chief technology officer.

Incumbent CEO Wolfgang Dehen will step down from the managing board and his other positions at Osram on his own request, the company said.

(Reporting by Andreas Cremer, editing by David Evans)