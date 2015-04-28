* Osram CFO's contract extended until 2021

FRANKFURT, April 28 German lighting firm Osram said on Tuesday its supervisory board had extended the contract of finance chief Klaus Patzak by five years until 2021.

There had been speculation that the board might not want to keep Patzak beyond April 2016 after magazine Bilanz reported last month that he had fallen out of favour.

"We are very happy to continue our work with Klaus Patzak," supervisory board Chairman Peter Bauer said in a statement.

"He had an essential part in bringing Osram's transformation forward during difficult times," Bauer said. He said Patzak would now bring his expertise to the company's restructuring.

Osram, the world's second-biggest light maker after Philips , has cut thousands of jobs in a shake-up to focus on higher-margin LED lighting, where it is racing to stay ahead of low-cost Asian rivals.

The Munich-based group said last week that it planned to transfer its 2 billion euro ($2.19 billion) general lamps business into an independent legal structure, paving the way for a possible spin-off or sale and allowing it to focus on automotive lighting and components.

Osram's supervisory board on Tuesday gave management a green light to examine a carve-out of the general lighting business, the company said in its statement.

