By Georgina Prodhan
FRANKFURT, April 21 Germany's Osram
plans to transfer its 2 billion euro ($2.5 billion) general
lamps business into an independent legal structure, paving the
way for a possible spin-off or sale and allowing it to focus on
automotive lighting and components.
The move to separate the declining business representing
about 40 percent of its revenue, which follows a similar move by
bigger Dutch rival Philips, lifted Osram shares more
than 6 percent to an all-time high of 51.30 euros.
"The independent legal structure is to provide the basis for
the further development of the business, while also considering
partnerships," Osram said on Tuesday.
The transfer will involve the bulk of Osram's traditional
lightbulb and LED general lamps units, leaving it with
speciality lighting and components mainly for the automotive
sector as well as project lighting.
Like Philips, Osram is racing to keep pace with a rapid rise
in Asian LED digital light makers, who can offer lower prices
thanks to fewer overheads than legacy lighting makers in Europe
or the United States.
Osram Chief Executive Olaf Berlien had been reviewing
strategy since taking the helm in January and Chief Financial
Officer Klaus Patzak told Reuters last month Osram could
consider splitting off parts.
Osram said the move would be submitted to its supervisory
board when it next meets on April 28.
Analyst Karsten Iltgen at Bankhaus Lampe said: "It certainly
makes a lot of sense. It's what we wanted from the company, to
focus not only but especially on automotive, where they can
definitely get more value."
He said he would value the remaining parts of the business
alone at about 50 euros per share and the parts to be separated
at about 10 euros, compared with Osram's price of 49.13 euros
before Tuesday's statement.
Philips is considering options for its lighting business and
favours a separate stock exchange listing. It has also agreed to
sell an 80 percent stake in its lighting components business for
$2.8 billion to investment fund Go Scale Capital.
Osram, spun off from engineering group Siemens
two years ago, is cutting capacity in traditional lighting and
streamlining sales and distribution operations, axing nearly a
quarter of its employees over three years.
Sales at Osram's traditional lighting unit, CLB, fell 15
percent in fiscal 2014 to 1.96 billion euros, while the unit's
margin on EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax and
amortisation) was 4.6 percent, compared with 6.0 percent for the
group.
($1 = 0.9316 euros)
