* To invest 1 bln euros in new chip factory in Malaysia

* CEO says switching focus to growth

* Announces buyback of up to 9.81 pct of capital stock (Adds details on outlook, shares)

By Georgina Prodhan

MUNICH, Germany, Nov 10 German lighting company Osram will start investing for growth again this year as it transforms itself into a semiconductor company following the planned disposal of its traditional lamps and light bulbs business, it said on Tuesday.

Osram, which has cut about a fifth of its workforce over the past four years as it slimmed down to compete with Asian rivals, said it would invest about 3 billion euros ($3.21 billion) by 2020 including 1 billion for a new chip factory in Malaysia.

"We are now switching the focus to growth," Chief Executive Olaf Berlien said in a statement.

Osram said it aimed to achieve revenue of between 5 and 5.5 billion euros by 2020, representing average annual growth of 8 percent after the disposal of its Lamps unit, which has sales of 2 billion euros.

The Lamps business, which is in decline, is expected to fetch 300-400 million euros from a Chinese buyer keen on acquiring its brands and distribution channels.

Osram said it would buy back up to 9.81 percent of its capital stock for a maximum of 500 million euros in a 12-18 month programme, likely starting in the first quarter of 2016, and would keep its dividend at least steady for fiscal 2016.

It also announced forecast-beating profits for its financial year to end-September, with a 28 percent jump in adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) driven by automotive and LED components.

Osram's lighting solutions and systems unit, whose projects have included illuminating the frescoes of the Sistine Chapel, narrowed its loss to a better-than-expected 1 million euros.

Shares in Osram were marginally higher in after-hours trading in Frankfurt.

The German company competes with Dutch Philips - which is also realigning its lighting business - U.S.-based General Electric, Austria's Zumtobel and a host of Asian LED makers.

Osram said it expected slightly lower sales in 2016 on a comparable basis and a substantially lower adjusted EBITA margin due to its innovation and growth initiative.

Net profit should rise sharply thanks to an expected book gain from the sale of its stake in China's Foshan Electrical & Lighting Co announced in September. ($1 = 0.9360 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Susan Thomas)