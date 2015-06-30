(Adds potential buyers, analyst comment, background)
By Arno Schuetze
FRANKFURT, June 30 German lighting group Osram
has begun talks with potential buyers of its lamps
business as it prepares an auction that would allow it to focus
on automotive lighting and components, people familiar with the
matter said on Tuesday.
Osram confirmed that it had mandated UBS to help
it to choose a preferred buyer for a business that analysts have
said could be worth up to 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion)
including debt.
The lamps division is in the process of being carved out as
a separate entity and the sources said an official sales process
could start this year.
They added that Osram had been in informal talks with
potential buyers since April, including peers in China.
Chinese buyers, which operate in an ultra-competitive and
crowded lighting market at home, are expected to be particularly
interested in Osram's European and North American sales channels
and brands.
Prime candidates could include listed groups such as Foshan
Lighting, Zhejiang Yankon Lighting and
NVC, though central government often advises which
Chinese groups will bid for a strategic asset to keep different
groups from driving up prices.
Jefferies analyst Peter Reilly said that a key attraction
for an Asian buyer would be the rights to use the Osram brand
and Sylvania in North America.
"For an Asian player, not getting a heavy European cost base
but getting a strong brand would be very appealing," he said. "I
would imagine if you're any one of those Chinese companies this
is a once-in-a-generation opportunity."
Separately, several of the private equity groups that
participated in an auction for Philips' lighting
components business this year, such as CVC, KKR and Bain
Capital, are expected to express interest in Osram's lamps
operation.
The Philips auction was won by Chinese technology fund Go
Scale Capital with a $3.3 billion deal.
The buyout groups along with Zhejiang Yankon Lighting and
NVC declined to comment. A Foshan representative was not
immediately available for comment.
($1 = 0.8954 euros)
(Additional reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Deena Yao;
Editing by Ludwig Burger and David Goodman)