German lighting group Osram
has started talking to potential buyers of its lamps
business as it prepares an auction process that would allow it
to focus on automotive lighting and components, people familiar
with the matter said.
Osram has mandated UBS to help it chose the best
option for the business, estimated to be worth up to a maximum
of 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) including debt, the people
said. The company confirmed it had hired UBS for the task.
The lamps business is currently being carved out, and the
people said an official sales process may launch later this
year.
They added that Osram had been in informal talks with
potential buyers since announcing the carve-out in April,
including peers in China, who are seen as likely to be
particularly interested in Osram's European and North American
sales channels and brands.
