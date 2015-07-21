* Osram lamps division seen as attractive for Asian suitors

By Georgina Prodhan

FRANKFURT, July 21 Shanghai Feilo Acoustics has made a non-binding offer to acquire the lamps business of Germany's Osram, the Chinese company said, lifting Osram shares on Tuesday.

Though Osram said it had not started an active sales process, it has hired UBS to help it to choose a preferred buyer and sources told Reuters last month that the company had been in talks with potential suitors including peers in China.

The lamps business, which accounts for about 40 percent of Osram's revenue, has been in decline but is seen as potentially attractive to an Asian buyer because of its sales and distribution channels in Europe and North America, along with rights to use the Osram and Sylvania brands.

"Osram's business complements the company's global expansion plans, projects, channels and supply chain," Feilo said in a Chinese-language statement posted on the Shanghai Stock Exchange website.

The Chinese company said it expects to buy the business in a deal financed by debt and equity, but it added that the proposed acquisition remains subject to "further negotiations". It did not name a price.

"It's a step in the right direction in that it indicates that there is interest in this business, and it's coming from the side that we expected it to come from (China)," said David Vos, capital goods analyst at Barclays.

Vos said he valued the business at 423 million euros ($459 million) on a sum-of-the-parts valuation based on estimated 2016 earnings. Some analysts have said it could be worth up to 1 billion euros including debt.

Munich-based Osram declined to say whether it had received an offer or was in negotiations with Feilo, saying only that it was in informal talks with more than one potential buyer.

Shares in Osram jumped more than 3 percent on the Feilo statement but pared gains to trade 2 percent higher after Osram's response.

Osram's lamps unit is not the only European lighting asset up for grabs. Dutch rival Philips plans to spin off its main lighting division via a stock market flotation to focus on medical technology and selected consumer products.

It agreed in March to sell part of the business -- lighting componments -- to Chinese technology investment fund Go Scale Capital for $2.8 billion. ($1 = 0.9209 euros)

(Additional reporting by Twinnie Siu in Hong Kong; Editing by David Goodman)