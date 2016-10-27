Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
FRANKFURT Oct 27 The German government has turned down a Chinese request for approval of a planned takeover of Osram's Ledvance unit, German WirtschaftsWoche reported on Thursday, citing financial sources.
Earlier this year, Osram had agreed to sell its general lighting lamps business Ledvance to a consortium of Chinese buyers, including lighting company MLS for more than 400 million euros ($437 million).
The German economy ministry declined to comment on the report.
The report comes after the German government put on hold the sale of semiconductor manufacturing equipment maker Aixtron to China's Fujian Grand Chip Investment Fund, citing security concerns.
($1 = 0.9160 euros) (Reporting by Tina Bellon; Additional reporting by Gernot Heller; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
