* Sanan says has had preliminary contact with Osram
* Sanan says only had one face-to-face meeting with Osram
* Osram, Siemens decline comment
* Osram shares down 0.4 percent after early rise
(Adds German economy ministry comment, updates shares)
SHANGHAI/BERLIN, Oct 10 Chinese chipmaker Sanan
Optoelectronics confirmed on Monday it had been in
"preliminary contact" with Osram after reports that it
was interested in buying the lighting group lifted the German
firm's shares.
Osram shares had risen 2.8 percent in early trading, but
fell after Sanan issued a statement saying it had only had one
face-to-face meeting with the German company regarding a
potential acquisition or cooperation deal. The stock was trading
0.4 percent lower at 1133 GMT.
"To date, we have not had any negotiations regarding
transaction details such as the scope or the price. Neither have
we signed any binding documents," Sanan said in a statement
posted on the Shanghai stock exchange.
Osram is switching focus from light bulbs to lighting
technology, selling its lamps unit and investing a billion euros
($1.12 billion) in a new factory in Malaysia to make chips for
LED lights, making it a potential target for chipmakers such as
Sanan.
If Sanan were to pursue a bid for Osram, which has a market
capitalisation of 6 billion euros ($6.7 billion), it would be
the biggest German company yet to be bought by a buyer from
China, which is striving to become a leading industrial nation
in technology within a few years.
A potential Osram suitor could buy Siemens' 17.5
percent holding in Osram as a precursor to making a takeover bid
for the whole company. Siemens was not in agreement with Osram's
strategy switch to invest heavily in LED chips.
Both Osram and Siemens declined to comment.
ROBOT DEFENCE CRUMBLED
In the 4.5 billion-euro takeover of German industrial robot
maker Kuka by Chinese household appliance maker Midea
earlier this year, Berlin initially sought a deal to
limit Midea's stake to 49 percent.
It had wanted to curb the Chinese company's influence on
what it viewed as a national champion in a key industry, but
eventually allowed the takeover to go through after major German
shareholders in Kuka sold their stakes to Midea.
The German economy ministry said it had taken note of media
reports of a Chinese takeover bid for Osram, but said it was a
company issue on which it could not comment.
A ministry spokesman added that Germany was an open economy
that welcomed investment by foreign companies but said the
government wanted to ensure that competition with other
countries was on a level playing field.
($1 = 0.8928 euros)
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom, Paul Carrel in Berlin and
Georgina Prodhan in Frankfurt; Writing by Georgina Prodhan;
Editing by Ludwig Burger and Alexander Smith)