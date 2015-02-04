FRANKFURT Feb 4 Germany's Osram Licht said the unexpectedly strong performance of its traditional lighting business last quarter was unlikely to be repeated for the rest of the year.

"I would expect a sequential decline in margin in the curent fiscal year," Chief Financial Officer Klaus Patzak told analysts on a conference call monitored by Reuters via webcast after the company reported quarterly results on Wednesday.

He said sales at the division, Classic Lamps & Ballasts, would likely decline faster in subsequent quarters than last quarter's rate of 10 percent. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)