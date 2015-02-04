Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
FRANKFURT Feb 4 Germany's Osram Licht said the unexpectedly strong performance of its traditional lighting business last quarter was unlikely to be repeated for the rest of the year.
"I would expect a sequential decline in margin in the curent fiscal year," Chief Financial Officer Klaus Patzak told analysts on a conference call monitored by Reuters via webcast after the company reported quarterly results on Wednesday.
He said sales at the division, Classic Lamps & Ballasts, would likely decline faster in subsequent quarters than last quarter's rate of 10 percent. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order