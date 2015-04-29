FRANKFURT, April 29 German light maker Osram
increased net profit by 13 percent in its fiscal
second quarter to 78 million euros ($86 million), it said in a
statement on Wednesday.
Osram, which is preparing to split off its 2 billion-euro
general lamps business into an independent legal entity,
confirmed other quarterly figures and an improved outlook it
gave in preliminary results two weeks ago.
The world's second-biggest lighting maker after Dutch
Philips raised its forecast for 2015 profitability on
April 16 due to favourable currency effects.
Osram is due to hold a conference call for journalists at
0700 GMT.
($1 = 0.9119 euros)
