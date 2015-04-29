* Carve-out of lamps business to take about 12 months

* All options open for new entity

* Financial as well as strategic partners to be considered (Adds details on carve-out, shares)

FRANKFURT, April 29 Osram's planned carve-out of its lamps business will take about 12 months, its chief executive said on Wednesday, adding that all options were open for the new entity.

Olaf Berlien said the German lighting maker's supervisory board was unanimously positive about the move, which will now be examined in detail with the help of IT consultants and carve-out specialists before being voted on by the board.

"There is absolutely no reason to believe it will not happen," he told journalists after Osram confirmed its full-year outlook and preliminary second-quarter results.

He said a cooperation or joint venture were the most likely options, although Osram was not yet talking to any potential partners. Financial as well as strategic partners will be considered, he added.

Osram's move to separate the declining lightbulbs and light tubes business representing about 40 percent of its revenue will allow the world's second-biggest lighting maker after Dutch Philips to focus on automotive lighting and components.

Shares in Osram were little changed at 49.94 euros by 0825 GMT and were broadly in line with the European industrial goods and services index. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)